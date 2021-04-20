Mac's Club Deuce
222 14th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
| +1 305-531-6200
Photo by Mac's Club Deuce
Sun - Sat 8am - 5am
The Only and Only Deuce.The Deuce a dive bar that has been in Miami for 99 years. The bar is filled with locals, most of which are repeat guests. There is still a new look of hipsters and trendy types to enjoy the enjoying the 11-hour happy hour from 8am-7pm.
It's not at all fancy, mostly featuring beer and wine with a few surprises along the way. Miami Vice shot a scene here during it's 1980s run and even showed on PBS.
This summer, the bar turned 99. Now called Mac's Club Deuce, new owners still take pride in the clubs non-pretentious and low key charm.