The Only and Only Deuce.

The Deuce a dive bar that has been in Miami for 99 years. The bar is filled with locals, most of which are repeat guests. There is still a new look of hipsters and trendy types to enjoy the enjoying the 11-hour happy hour from 8am-7pm.It's not at all fancy, mostly featuring beer and wine with a few surprises along the way. Miami Vice shot a scene here during it's 1980s run and even showed on PBS.This summer, the bar turned 99. Now called Mac's Club Deuce, new owners still take pride in the clubs non-pretentious and low key charm.