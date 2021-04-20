MacroSun International
1310 Washington Avenue
| +1 314-421-6400
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 6pm
International CraftsIn 1991 Gil founded MacroSun International in order to form friendships and relationships with artists from around the world while promoting their crafts. The tiny storefront that has since grown into a large shop in the Washington Ave Loft District that holds true to the principles that they started with. Here you'll find gifts primarily made in Tibet, Nepal, Thailand and India, however they often sponsor dance, music, and performance art pieces from various parts of the world as well.
Over the years, the relationships between Gil and his artists have only deepened as he has made positive changes in the families of the artists along with their environmental, economic, and human rights in their home countries. I've been following Macrosun around town since they opened and am happy to see their success—they now have an online catalogue that has pieces from around the world as well.