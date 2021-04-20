Maclehose Trail
Tai Po, Hong Kong
+852 3105 0767
Photo by Terence C Chua
Hong Kong HikesRoughly three-quarters of Hong Kong is undeveloped land. The prime hike is the New Territories’ 62-mile MacLehose Trail, which skims gorgeous beaches and climbs to Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan (3,140 feet). The trail is divided into 10 sections, and campsites are set up along the way. Be on the lookout for wild boar, rhesus monkeys, and barking deer.
This appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.