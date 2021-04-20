Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Maclehose Trail

Tai Po, Hong Kong
+852 3105 0767
Hong Kong Hikes Kam Shan Hong Kong

More info

Hong Kong Hikes

Roughly three-quarters of Hong Kong is undeveloped land. The prime hike is the New Territories’ 62-mile MacLehose Trail, which skims gorgeous beaches and climbs to Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan (3,140 feet). The trail is divided into 10 sections, and campsites are set up along the way. Be on the lookout for wild boar, rhesus monkeys, and barking deer.

This appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.
By James Sturz , AFAR Contributor
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30