Macgregor Terrace

Fairy House, Bardon

Part of local lore, the Fairy House is a piece of Brisbane history and treasured by Bardon residents, who launched a "Save the Fairy House" Campaign a few years ago when government plans to widen roads would have seen the house become an extra lane on McGregor Terrace.



Designed by a Russian immigrant architect for his daughter, this quaint little house features sculptures of composers and fairytale characters, also designed by the architect. From a street view, you can see some sculptures, and the top floor (of 3), joined to the footpath by a bridge.