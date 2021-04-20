Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Macgregor Terrace

MacGregor Terrace, Brisbane QLD, Australia
Old Bike Shop in Bardon Brisbane Australia
Fairy House, Bardon Brisbane Australia
Old Bike Shop in Bardon Brisbane Australia
Fairy House, Bardon Brisbane Australia

Old Bike Shop in Bardon

I love this cute old bike shop in Bardon, Brisbane.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Fairy House, Bardon

Part of local lore, the Fairy House is a piece of Brisbane history and treasured by Bardon residents, who launched a "Save the Fairy House" Campaign a few years ago when government plans to widen roads would have seen the house become an extra lane on McGregor Terrace.

Designed by a Russian immigrant architect for his daughter, this quaint little house features sculptures of composers and fairytale characters, also designed by the architect. From a street view, you can see some sculptures, and the top floor (of 3), joined to the footpath by a bridge.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30