In the Macelleria My husband and I visited Italy in May, and one of our favorite stops on our 12-day trip was the charming Tuscan town of Lucca. There were so many things to love about Lucca, from the friendly people to the colorful buildings. One of the best things, though, was the town's delicious wine and food, like the huge selection of meats in this traditional "macelleria," or butcher shop. From salty, cured salami and prosciutto to fresh veal and lamb, Lucca's meats were some of the best we tasted in Italy. Rustic Lucca is a wonderful stop on any trip through Tuscany.