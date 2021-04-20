Holiday Home Tour

Morristown has several historic homes that are open to the public. Interesting and worth a visit any time of year, they are particularly charming during the Christmas holiday season.



Macculloch Hall Historical Museum deserves special mention among the homes, as its rooms are transformed during December, decorated with Christmas trimmings that evoke another era. Highlights of the installation include antique Christmas toys, and political cartoonist Thomas Nast's drawings of Old St. Nick. Tours of the home are led by docents on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.



The museum's shop also expands during December, with stock featuring Christmas gifts and decorations.





