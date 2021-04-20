Where are you going?
Macculloch Hall Historical Museum

45 MacCulloch Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Website
| +1 973-538-2404
More info

Sun, Wed, Thur 1pm - 4pm

See Historic Cartoons at Macculloch Hall

This museum, in Morristown's historic district, is a fun, informative stop for people who love antiques and old cartoons. Housed inside a home built in 1810, Macculloch Hall has the largest collection of political cartoons by Thomas Nast. These are on permanent display, alongside other period-themed exhibits that change several times a year. In addition to the cartoons, expect to see fine silver, paintings, textiles, furniture, and ceramics. The museum also has a large garden featuring more than 65 types of roses, many of which are heirloom varieties.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Holiday Home Tour

Morristown has several historic homes that are open to the public. Interesting and worth a visit any time of year, they are particularly charming during the Christmas holiday season.

Macculloch Hall Historical Museum deserves special mention among the homes, as its rooms are transformed during December, decorated with Christmas trimmings that evoke another era. Highlights of the installation include antique Christmas toys, and political cartoonist Thomas Nast's drawings of Old St. Nick. Tours of the home are led by docents on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The museum's shop also expands during December, with stock featuring Christmas gifts and decorations.


