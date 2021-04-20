Macculloch Hall Historical Museum
See Historic Cartoons at Macculloch HallThis museum, in Morristown's historic district, is a fun, informative stop for people who love antiques and old cartoons. Housed inside a home built in 1810, Macculloch Hall has the largest collection of political cartoons by Thomas Nast. These are on permanent display, alongside other period-themed exhibits that change several times a year. In addition to the cartoons, expect to see fine silver, paintings, textiles, furniture, and ceramics. The museum also has a large garden featuring more than 65 types of roses, many of which are heirloom varieties.
Holiday Home Tour
Morristown has several historic homes that are open to the public. Interesting and worth a visit any time of year, they are particularly charming during the Christmas holiday season.
