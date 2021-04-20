Where are you going?
Maccabees at Midtown

5057 Woodward Avenue
| +1 313-831-9311
Brunch in a Historic Midtown Building Detroit Michigan United States

Macabees at Midtown, right on Woodward Avenue across from the DIA, is a gem for brunch in the Motor City.

Beautiful decor, with a graphic nod to Art Deco, makes for an environment that's comfortable for a long stay, and a great soundtrack had me humming along all through my meal.

The extensive Sunday brunch menu features more than 20 choices that all come with a Bloody Mary, Bellini or Mimosa, Coffee, Tea, or Juice.

I'd recommend the Early Riser Sandwich and a Bloody Mary. Ask for Doc the bartender and tell him I sent you. He makes one of the best Bloody Marys I have ever had—he's been perfecting his recipe for 30 years.

Macabees is perfect for a group, a couple, and even families with children who are a little older.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

