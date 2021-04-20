Maccabees at Midtown 5057 Woodward Avenue

Brunch in a Historic Midtown Building Macabees at Midtown, right on Woodward Avenue across from the DIA, is a gem for brunch in the Motor City.



Beautiful decor, with a graphic nod to Art Deco, makes for an environment that's comfortable for a long stay, and a great soundtrack had me humming along all through my meal.



The extensive Sunday brunch menu features more than 20 choices that all come with a Bloody Mary, Bellini or Mimosa, Coffee, Tea, or Juice.



I'd recommend the Early Riser Sandwich and a Bloody Mary. Ask for Doc the bartender and tell him I sent you. He makes one of the best Bloody Marys I have ever had—he's been perfecting his recipe for 30 years.



Macabees is perfect for a group, a couple, and even families with children who are a little older.