Macarthur Avenue Central

Brisbane's Best Experience: Eat Street Markets Eagle Farm Australia

The Eat Street Markets launched in Brisbane with a bang, quickly ramping up their weekend offering from Friday night-only to a weekend long fiesta as Brisbane foodies flocked to the new mecca for international street food.

The enormous markets are unlike anything I'd ever experienced. Their size hasn't precluded them from being beautiful and well kept - fairy lights are strung up everywhere and dangle from giant tents, shipping containers are adorned with murals and stacked as art work - not to mean, are used as food stands.

Entry is $2 and while the food is not cheap (ranging from about $4-$20, mostly dishes are $12), it's all delicious. There's not a dagwood dog in sight and you don't mind paying for restaurant quality food.

Almost every cuisine is represented, including traditional Australian fare, Chilean, Bolivian, Singaporean, Thai, French, Malaysian, Italian, Greek, American, Japanese, Indonesian and more.

With live music and tonnes of delicious food, the markets have proved popular with all age groups - no easy feat. Young families rub shoulders with 20-something groups of friends and couples on date night.


By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

