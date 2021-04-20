MAC
170 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
| +1 415-434-1210
Photo courtesy of MAC
More info
Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm
Designer Styles in Hayes ValleySan Francisco isn’t known for its high-fashion scene. That said, MAC is the place to go when you're looking for designer styles.
MAC stands for "Modern Appealing Clothing," and the store carries just that, with collections for men and women by international designers, such as Dries Van Noten, Comme des Garçons, and Junya Watanabe, in addition to some local talent. With two locations—one in Hayes Valley and the other in the Dogpatch—MAC provides San Francisco’s fashion-conscious with the kind of style that you might see more frequently in New York or Europe. The prices may be a little hard on the wallet, but your closet will thank you.