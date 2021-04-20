Mac McGee
111 Sycamore Street
| +1 404-377-8055
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 2am
Whiskey and Pub FareIrish pubs are a dime a dozen these days, but good ones are hard to find. Mac McGee is one such, set on Decatur's main square. The food is homey favorites you might find back in the motherland, like fish and chips, Guinness braised brisket or bangers and mash.
Mac's also prides itself on their extensive whisky collection from all over the world, especially Ireland, Scotland and the United States. Draft beer picks come from the United Kingdom as well as local selections from Sweetwater and Wild Heaven. It's a great spot for a Sunday session or an afternoon watching a European soccer game.