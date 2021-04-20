Dessert and a View

Stop at M on the Bund for lunch, brunch, afternoon tea, dinner or drinks. It's a beautiful restaurant that has great views (from inside or from the outdoor terrace) across the Huangpu River of the Pudong. The "M" in M on the Bund is for Australian restaurateur and chef Michelle Garnaut who had the foresight to see what a dining and shopping mecca the Bund might become in 1999 when she established M on the Bund. This meringue dessert (pavlova) is traditional in Australia and New Zealand and it's a little (or luxuriously large) slice of heaven! I thought for sure its name had something to do with a Pavlovian response, because it was so good I was drooling for more, but apparently it's named after the Russian ballet dancer Anna Pavlova who visited Australia in the 1920s and got a dessert named after her. (I would like a dessert named after me!) It is meringue-based with a crisp crust and a soft, light inside, and I can't imagine you could eat too many of these if you were a ballet dancer, but as a tourist, I highly recommend having one at M on the Bund while in Shanghai.