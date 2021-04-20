Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

M Montreal

1245 Rue Saint-André, Montréal, QC H2L 3T1, Canada
Website
| +1 514-845-9803
Montreal's Village Luxury Hostel Montreal Canada
Check Availability >

Montreal's Village Luxury Hostel

Located off Rue Catherine in Montreal's Gay Village, M Montreal has been completely remodeled into the city's most luxurious hostel. It's surrounded by bars and restaurants on the pedestrian-only street, making it a fantastic neighborhood to stay in.

The hostel itself has a bar that hosts comedy nights, beer pong tournaments and other events every night, serving local beer and wine. Breakfast is included and offers massive croissants. The dorms have keycard entry, ensuite bathrooms and sizable lockers, as well as include towels and all linens. You also can't beat the free WiFi, stainless steel kitchen and spotless rooms!
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points