M Montreal
1245 Rue Saint-André, Montréal, QC H2L 3T1, Canada
| +1 514-845-9803
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Montreal's Village Luxury HostelLocated off Rue Catherine in Montreal's Gay Village, M Montreal has been completely remodeled into the city's most luxurious hostel. It's surrounded by bars and restaurants on the pedestrian-only street, making it a fantastic neighborhood to stay in.
The hostel itself has a bar that hosts comedy nights, beer pong tournaments and other events every night, serving local beer and wine. Breakfast is included and offers massive croissants. The dorms have keycard entry, ensuite bathrooms and sizable lockers, as well as include towels and all linens. You also can't beat the free WiFi, stainless steel kitchen and spotless rooms!