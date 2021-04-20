Lysebu
Lysebuveien 12, 0790 Oslo, Norway
| +47 21 51 10 00
Stay the Night at Nature's Front DoorLysebu claims to be placed in ''the finest location in Oslo'', namely in the woods surrounding the city.
Located at 420 metres above sea level, there is a definitive mountain chalet feel to this hotel, and the views are breathtaking. The architecture is rustic Norwegian farm inspired, with all the modern amenities included; top notch restaurant, spa and gift shop. And of course, nature is at your doorstep, so bring your hiking boots!