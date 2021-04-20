Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lysebu

Lysebuveien 12, 0790 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 21 51 10 00
Stay the Night at Nature's Front Door Oslo Norway

More info

Sun - Sat 12:01am - 11:59pm
Check Availability >

Stay the Night at Nature's Front Door

Lysebu claims to be placed in ''the finest location in Oslo'', namely in the woods surrounding the city.

Located at 420 metres above sea level, there is a definitive mountain chalet feel to this hotel, and the views are breathtaking. The architecture is rustic Norwegian farm inspired, with all the modern amenities included; top notch restaurant, spa and gift shop. And of course, nature is at your doorstep, so bring your hiking boots!

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points