Vancouver's Best Indie Boutique

Lynnsteven carries beautiful fashion pieces and accessories; the lingerie and handbags from emerging Canadian companies such as Fortnight and Ella are downright irresistible. Check out the 14-foot tower of recycled paperback books that encloses the dressing room in the center of the store. (604) 899-0808. As told to Rhonda May. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue. See all of vancouver ">Savannah Olsen’s favorite places in Vancouver.