Lynn Britt Cabin-Snowmass

105 Daly Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
| +1 970-923-0479
Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind experience with on-mountain dining at the Lynn Britt Cabin. Your evening starts with a ride in an oversized Snowcat, where the driver wraps you up in a cozy blanket before you head off to the quaint cabin mid-way up Snowmass Mountain. Once you arrive you are greeted with warm drinks and a friendly staff. The dinner menu is a four-course Colorado-themed menu consisting of a flavorful blend of charcuterie, soups, salad, wild game, meat, fish, and more. While dining you are serenaded by live music. The excursion usually takes about three hours including the ride. Lynn Britt is ski-in and ski-out, and is open for lunch in the winter.

By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

