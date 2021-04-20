Where are you going?
Lynmar Estate

3909 Frei Rd, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
| +1 707-829-3374
Sebastopol California United States

Wed - Mon 10am - 4:30pm

Cruising along the winding roads that meander though the Russian River Valley of Sonoma, there are myriad wineries that will entice any thirsty traveler. One particular standout is Lynmar Estate, which produces excellent Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from vines that are over 40 years old. The tasting room itself is a beautiful glass, wood and steel structure that overlooks the estate, and most noticeably, the perfectly manicured gardens where you can enjoy the floral notes of the surrounds, as well as the libations. You can even stroll through the gardens and view the guesthouse that can be rented out if you care to stay for a wine-fueled vacation. Lynmar wines are sometimes hard to find in retail shops, but you can join their wine club to receive advance offerings of their premier selections. Stop, shop, sip and stroll your way to an oenophile's perfect afternoon.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

