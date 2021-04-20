Where are you going?
Lyman Museum & Mission House

276 Haili St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Website
| +1 808-935-5021
Hawaiian Missionary History Hilo Hawaii United States

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 4:30pm

Hawaiian Missionary History

Built in 1839 as a home for missionaries David and Sarah Lyman, the Lyman House is now open as a museum where visitors can walk through life as it was 150 years ago and understand Hawaiian history as it unfolded for the missionaries who came to Hawaii.

The museum is affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution and keeps old photos and documents on hand for those interested in historical archives (by appointment only).

The museum is open 10am to 4:30pm Monday through Saturday from $10 per adult with several discounted rates for children, seniors, and kamaaina.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points