Lyman Museum & Mission House 276 Haili St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA

Hawaiian Missionary History Built in 1839 as a home for missionaries David and Sarah Lyman, the Lyman House is now open as a museum where visitors can walk through life as it was 150 years ago and understand Hawaiian history as it unfolded for the missionaries who came to Hawaii.



The museum is affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution and keeps old photos and documents on hand for those interested in historical archives (by appointment only).



The museum is open 10am to 4:30pm Monday through Saturday from $10 per adult with several discounted rates for children, seniors, and kamaaina.



