Lyle's

56 Shoreditch High Street
Website
| +44 20 3011 5911
Lyle's London United Kingdom

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 11pm

There’s a feeling of calmness when you walk into the stripped-back dining room at Lyle’s. Located at the industrial Tea Building in Shoreditch (the site of the old Lipton warehouse) the space is furnished almost entirely in white. The effect is a blank canvas for elaborate, beautifully presented food that revolves around seasonal ingredients: asparagus with walnut mayonnaise in summer; chicory, blood orange, and walnuts for winter (and that’s just the vegetables). In the evenings, proceedings revolve around a four-course tasting menu—the only option, which you can argue is part of the charm.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

