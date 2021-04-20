Lydmar Hotel AB

Lydmar Hotel: A Home Away From Home

Who knew that I’d find a new family in Stockholm? But that’s exactly what happened when I checked into the chic Lydmar, comfortably sandwiched between the Grand Hotel (where the Nobel Prizes are awarded) and the National Museum.



That first evening I was greeted by Carl, a young concierge, whose age belies his knowledge. Thanks to him I discovered (and devoured) moose, reindeer, and wild duck – not to mention Prinsen’s Swedish meatballs. The bartender, Jimmy, turned me onto Virtuous Vodka (organic, with natural flavors); while Pelle, a tattooed yogi, sent me to a dream yoga studio to do my downward dogs, Swedish-style.



The hotel itself is a home away from home: Three-quarters of the rooms boast views, including my stylish yet comfy one on the top floor, with a porthole looking out to the bay and beyond to the Strandvagen, the equivalent of New York’s Fifth Avenue.



Out the front door it was a quick but brisk walk to the Vasa (maritime) Museum, Skansen (an open-air museum and zoo), Gamalstan (old town), and Biblioteksstan (the main shopping district).



When I asked Sebastian (the general manager) what made the Lydmar unique, he didn’t pause before answering: “The staff.” Indeed, by the end of my stay Carl, Jimmy, Pelle, and the rest of the staff felt like family – but the kind of family you love to spend time with.



(Full breakfast, Wi-Fi and access to the Nordic Spa in the Grand Hotel are complimentary.)





