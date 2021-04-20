Lisbon trendiest market
Brought to life with with the sounds and works of local artists, the LX market is exclusively held on sundays from noon to eight in the eventing. Not only a place where local buyers and sellers share second hand products it is also a prime location to get your hands on some contemporary, hippy-chic and trendy products. Be prepared to find inspirational work by the young generation of Lisbon
and Portuguese artists, who knows maybe you will come back next time to sell some of your own inspirational possessions.