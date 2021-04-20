Where are you going?
R. dos Arneiros 19, 1500-050 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 917 354 472
Lisbon trendiest market Lisboa Portugal

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

Lisbon trendiest market

Brought to life with with the sounds and works of local artists, the LX market is exclusively held on sundays from noon to eight in the eventing. Not only a place where local buyers and sellers share second hand products it is also a prime location to get your hands on some contemporary, hippy-chic and trendy products. Be prepared to find inspirational work by the young generation of Lisbon and Portuguese artists, who knows maybe you will come back next time to sell some of your own inspirational possessions.
By Nelson Carvalheiro , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points