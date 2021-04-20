Luzmila's Cuisine
809 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
+1 703-237-0047
More info
Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon 9am - 5pm
Tue - Sat 9am - 7pm
Authentic Bolivian Cuisine at Luzmila'sThe Washington D.C. area is home to one of the largest Bolivian populations in the U.S. with a number of restaurants in and around Falls Church and Arlington. A local favorite is Luzmila's, which is known for their Salteñas, the Bolivian national dish. Resembling an oversized golden-brown empanada, owner Luzmila whips up a baked mixture of sugar, shortening, and flour stuffed with her two spice-flavored versions: chicken with potatoes and peas and beef with olives and a hard boiled egg. There is an art to eating them: hold the salteña on one hand and tear the top off with the other. Eat off the top, drinking the juices, and start biting around the edges. Other dishes to try: Sopa De Mani (peanut soup), Silpancho (breaded steak cutlets), and Charque (shredded beef jerky).
Luzmila's Cuisine is typically open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can always call ahead and check at (703) 237-0047.