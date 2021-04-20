Lucerne in Photos
3 Schwanenplatz
A pretty stop on the wayI spent only a few hours in Lucerne - hours which were spent wandering along its riverside, enjoying the views along the lake, and some idle moments in a cafe buried under a mountain of cake.
In the slightly chilly days of November, this was a perfect afternoon where the sun shone. And when the sun shines, you want to be in the pretty colourful town of Lucerne
A pretty stop on the way
