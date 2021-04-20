Where are you going?
Lucerne in Photos

3 Schwanenplatz
I spent only a few hours in Lucerne - hours which were spent wandering along its riverside, enjoying the views along the lake, and some idle moments in a cafe buried under a mountain of cake.
In the slightly chilly days of November, this was a perfect afternoon where the sun shone. And when the sun shines, you want to be in the pretty colourful town of Lucerne
By Madhuri

Lori Napoli
over 6 years ago

Mountainsides of Switzerland

My socks were knocked off by how much I loved Switzerland.
Madhuri
about 5 years ago

A pretty stop on the way

