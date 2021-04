Before Sunset

During my most recent trip to Paris , in which I had only two days to run around the city, I stopped by Jardin du Luxembourg, just as the gates were closing. It had been a gorgeous spring day in Paris and was turning out to be a gorgeous sunset. This statue, along with the bleeding colors of the sky, caught my attention and prompted me to capture what I knew I would not see again for a very long time.http://www.theglobegetter.com/home/blog/2015/5/27/my-5-favorite-parks-around-the-world