Luxembourg
75006 Paris, France
| +33 1 42 34 20 00
Before SunsetDuring my most recent trip to Paris, in which I had only two days to run around the city, I stopped by Jardin du Luxembourg, just as the gates were closing. It had been a gorgeous spring day in Paris and was turning out to be a gorgeous sunset. This statue, along with the bleeding colors of the sky, caught my attention and prompted me to capture what I knew I would not see again for a very long time.
almost 7 years ago
Invisible Conversation
Walking on a winter Sunday morning, I stumbled across all the cool chairs splayed out across the perfect pea gravel in Jardin Luxembourg. Saw these two and could only see a past conversation, in a foreign language, and wondered what they looked like and what it was about...
almost 7 years ago
A Picnic in the Garden
This is one of the most beautiful gardens in the world to have a picnic. The grass is so green, the flowers are so colorful and well-maintained. The landscaping is impeccable. All you need is a fresh baguette, some cheese, strawberries and wine and you've got a picnic that will last the whole day, it is hard to leave this idyllic spot.