Lux Dag for Dag
Primusgatan 116, 112 67 Stockholm, Sweden
| +46 8 619 01 90
Photo by Erik Wahlstrom
More info
Tue - Fri 11:30am - 2pm
Tue - Sat 5pm - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 2pm
Lux Dag for DagSee our full list of Where to Go in 2015.
If you're looking for some ultra-local food in Stockholm, look no further than Lux Dag för Dag: Chef Andreas Simonsson knows the name of every farmer who provides duck (right), lamb, and pork for his extreme farm-to-table restaurant. Though the menu is meat-heavy, Simonsson also prepares Swedish produce with just as much finesse.
Start with the fresh bread slathered in earthy, thick butter, then move onto dishes like the rich braised elk with mushroom ravioli and horseradish or the lamb steak with Jerusalem artichoke, thyme, roasted garlic, and black-pepper butter. Each dessert has a decidedly Swedish flair, like the caramel ice cream topped with roasted hazelnuts and the darling of Scandinavian ingredients, sea buckthorn. If you don't have time to sit down, opt for the restaurant's "Walk Through"—a window at the back of the building where you can buy everything from fresh local produce to menu items to take-away coffee.