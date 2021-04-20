Lux Central
4402 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012, USA
| +1 602-327-1396
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 12am
Best Coffee Shop in PhoenixLux has the best vibe in town. Jeff built the coffee shop in such a central location to be near the soul of creative Phoenix.
The coffee is hand-roasted in house, and you can pair it with a seasonal pie or a bear claw, or even a full-fledged meal. They also have an impressive beer and wine list. They mix cocktails to order and they stay open late. Reasonable prices, and—perhaps most importantly—a great place to hang out and recharge.
