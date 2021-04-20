Where are you going?
Lux Central

4402 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012, USA
Website
| +1 602-327-1396
Sun - Sat 6am - 12am

Best Coffee Shop in Phoenix

Lux has the best vibe in town. Jeff built the coffee shop in such a central location to be near the soul of creative Phoenix.

The coffee is hand-roasted in house, and you can pair it with a seasonal pie or a bear claw, or even a full-fledged meal. They also have an impressive beer and wine list. They mix cocktails to order and they stay open late. Reasonable prices, and—perhaps most importantly—a great place to hang out and recharge.
By Kelly Egan

Kelly Egan
almost 7 years ago

Best Handcrafted Drinks In Phoenix

Jeff at work making the drinks.

