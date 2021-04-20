Where are you going?
Lux 11

Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 11, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 30 9362800
Lux 11

A short hop from the looming socialist architecture of Alexanderplatz in the heart of Berlin-Mitte, this discreet luxury hotel complex is ensconced within a former Communist KGB office. Not that there’s anything remotely "Ost" about the bright, modern apartments and suites. Decorated with a minimalist, all-white aesthetic and equipped with writing desks, open bathrooms with rain showers, and fully fitted kitchenettes, they’re more catwalk than comrade. The accommodations are all apartments and suites rather than rooms, ranging from 30 square meters to a whopping 160 square meters.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

