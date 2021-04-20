L'usine de Spaghetti
273 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H2, Canada
+1 514-866-0963
Sun - Fri 11:30am - 9pm
Sat 11:30am - 10pm
The Most Atmospheric Restaurant in Old MontrealMontreal doesn't lack for atmospheric restaurants in which both the decor and the aromas entice anyone who walks by. But my favorite of them all is, without a doubt, the Usine de Spaghetti, nestled on the quiet side of the touristy St. Paul Street in Old Montreal.
What makes this place so special? A free salad bar, an unlimited bread supply, an expertly curated wine cellar, a menu that won't break the bank but that rivals even the best Italian eatery, and a historic decor. (Brownie points for naming each dish after a Montreal fact!) Notice the ceiling-high wine racks and the intimate, dark wooden and candlelit back room where Dickens supposedly wrote parts of A Tale of Two Cities.
I highly recommend the Jean Drapeau dish with a crisp wine. But mostly, I recommend staying here for a little while, to take in the romantic, inspiring atmosphere that will take you back centuries.