Arhat Temple/Luohan Si

This temple was built over 1,000 years ago and it's still one of the major Buddhist temples in the region. It once housed more than 70 monks, but that number is less these days.I find the most interesting feature of this temple is the juxtaposition of the temple against the large rocks outside, many of which have elaborate carvings.Photo by Tauno Tõhk / 陶诺/Flickr