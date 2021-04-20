Where are you going?
Lundgren's

20509 IL-21, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Website
| +1 847-541-2299
Lundgren's Antiques Wheeling Illinois United States

Lundgren's Antiques

Housed in a tiny blue building, surrounded by foliage, and with a sitting bench out front, Lundgren's is your place for antiques 'and stuff,' as the sign says. Perhaps your search requires that you locate an ancient vase or a license plate from another era, 'Grampa Bob' will be happy to help you in your quest. No matter your desire, something that you need probably resides within these four walls.

Lundgren's Antiques, 20509 N. Highway 21, Wheeling, IL. 847 541-2299
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

