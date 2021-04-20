Lundgren's 20509 IL-21, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA

Lundgren's Antiques Housed in a tiny blue building, surrounded by foliage, and with a sitting bench out front, Lundgren's is your place for antiques 'and stuff,' as the sign says. Perhaps your search requires that you locate an ancient vase or a license plate from another era, 'Grampa Bob' will be happy to help you in your quest. No matter your desire, something that you need probably resides within these four walls.



Lundgren's Antiques, 20509 N. Highway 21, Wheeling, IL. 847 541-2299