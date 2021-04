Lundbreck Lundbreck, AB T0K 1H0, Canada

Foothills of the Canadian Rockies in Alberta Just as you think the farms and ranches will never end, you see the distant silhouette of the mighty Rocky Mountains. I’m a mountain guy and having those beautiful marvels join me on my road trip was a welcome surprise. Many of the famous ranches call this area next to the mighty peaks home, creating beautiful moments wherever you look.