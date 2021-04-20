Where are you going?
1213 Summit Ave, Richmond, VA 23230, USA
| +1 804-353-0111
Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm

Ok, so they serve dinner and brunch too, but as the name if the restaurant is Lunch, it's fitting that it's my favorite meal there.

The place is cozy, like a neighborhood diner, and the food is a perfect example of standard fare done well. Really well. The sandwiches are hearty and are best accompanied by one of the many canned beers Lunch carries. Feeling frisky? Try the scrapple - it's a real southern diner treat.
By Kerry McGee , AFAR Local Expert

