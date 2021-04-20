Luna Park
18 Lower Esplanade, St Kilda VIC 3182, Australia
| +61 3 9525 5033
More info
Sun 11am - 8pm
Fri 7pm - 11pm
Sat 11am - 11pm
Explore the Coastal Neighborhood of St Kilda - Melbourne, AustraliaAlthough the neighborhood of St Kilda is located 6km from the city center it is easily accessible by bike or tram and is one of the coolest areas of Melbourne. It is extremely bohemian due to the prevalence of music and art and is riddled with attractions. St Kilda also boasts a vibrant nightlife and is bustling with many hip bars and restaurants.
The coastline of St Kilda is a magnificent area to explore and a visit to the famous Luna Park is not to be missed. It is one of the oldest amusement parks in the world and is a Melbourne landmark. The entrance is a fabulous photo op!