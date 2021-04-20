Lumpinee Boxing Stadium No.6 Ramintra Rd

Wanna Get Physical? As a keen cyclist I’m a huge fan of being active and staying healthy. I love to pursue as many outdoor activities as possible and visit the local parks wherever I am. For me, park life gives an incredible insight into a country’s culture. People-watching is a personal hobby, and in the park you get to see a wonderful variety of normal people relaxing, unwinding and being themselves.



The park, no matter what country you’re in, is also a place you can see an abundance of sporting activity and whenever I’m in visiting a new country I’m always amazed by the variety of sports I’ve never seen before happening around me. During my years living in Vietnam for example, I never tired of seeing locals playing Da Cau, a game where a small feathered shuttlecock is kept in the air as long as possible with any part of the body except the hands. I often lost track of the hours as I watched the feathered ball metonymically fly back and forth through the air - it was almost hypnotic.



For me, taking in a sporting event can prove every bit as insightful as trying a local dish or visiting a temple or museum, especially when it’s a sport that reflects the nation in a unique way – Sumo for example, which is steeped in tradition and is almost theatrical in its presentation, can only be truly experienced in its country of creation, Japan.



