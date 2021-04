Lummi Island Lummi Island, Washington, USA

An exceptional farm-to-table meal Despite its remote location, this is a culinary journey that any foodie should make every effort to make. The ultra local menu is designed and orchestrated by Blaine Wetzel, former sous-chef at Noma. Every course is a journey through the immediate San Juan Islands and no more than an hour from The Willows Inn on Lummi Island where chef Wetzel works his epicurean magic.