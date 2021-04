Toronto's Kick-Off Summer Fest of Creativity: Luminato

Luminato Festival is Toronto ’s international multiarts festival for people open to having art change their outlook on the world. For 10 days each June, Luminato Festival transforms Toronto’s theatres, parks and public spaces with hundreds of events celebrating theatre, dance, music, literature, food, visual arts, magic, film, and more. Since its inception in 2007, Luminato Festival has become one of North America’s leading arts gatherings.