Lulu
Calle Bajío 231, Roma Sur, 06760 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Apartment Galleries around Mexico CityOver the past few years, an interesting phenomenon has been taking off among Mexico City artists and curators: the apartment gallery.
Sometimes an alternative to "The Establishment," other times a way to manage finances more intelligently, and sometimes a purely conceptual approach to creating more intimate spaces for showing art, apartment galleries have been adding an interesting new dimension to the capital's art scene.
For visitors, the experience of seeing a show in an apartment gallery is often largely based on an interest in art, but admit it: some of the most memorable travel experiences occur when you're invited into someone's home. Apartment galleries have differing degrees of formality, but regardless of the vibe, you'll still know you're in someone's home; the experience is quite different from that of a traditional gallery.
Favorite apartment galleries in the city include LuLu and NO SPACE. The curators/gallerists can often point you to similar spaces if you're interested in seeing others.