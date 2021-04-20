Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lulu

Calle Bajío 231, Roma Sur, 06760 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Apartment Galleries around Mexico City Mexico City Mexico

Apartment Galleries around Mexico City

Over the past few years, an interesting phenomenon has been taking off among Mexico City artists and curators: the apartment gallery.

Sometimes an alternative to "The Establishment," other times a way to manage finances more intelligently, and sometimes a purely conceptual approach to creating more intimate spaces for showing art, apartment galleries have been adding an interesting new dimension to the capital's art scene.

For visitors, the experience of seeing a show in an apartment gallery is often largely based on an interest in art, but admit it: some of the most memorable travel experiences occur when you're invited into someone's home. Apartment galleries have differing degrees of formality, but regardless of the vibe, you'll still know you're in someone's home; the experience is quite different from that of a traditional gallery.

Favorite apartment galleries in the city include LuLu and NO SPACE. The curators/gallerists can often point you to similar spaces if you're interested in seeing others.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points