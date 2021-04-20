Where are you going?
Mezcaleria El Bósforo

Luis Moya 31, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Centro, CDMX, Mexico
Low-Key Mezcaleria in the Centro Histórico Centro Mexico

Low-Key Mezcaleria in the Centro Histórico

If camp and kitsch aren't your thing, and the Zona Rosa "scene" is just a bit too much, then head to the Centro Histórico, where post-identity politics allow everyone to just be himself/herself/itself at Mezcaleria El Bósforo.

The place is dark, the decor is minimal, the mezcal is strong, the music is just right, and the people resist categorization. It's the perfect place for you if you're not into waving rainbow flags.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
