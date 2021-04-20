Mezcaleria El Bósforo
Luis Moya 31, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Centro, CDMX, Mexico
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Low-Key Mezcaleria in the Centro HistóricoIf camp and kitsch aren't your thing, and the Zona Rosa "scene" is just a bit too much, then head to the Centro Histórico, where post-identity politics allow everyone to just be himself/herself/itself at Mezcaleria El Bósforo.
The place is dark, the decor is minimal, the mezcal is strong, the music is just right, and the people resist categorization. It's the perfect place for you if you're not into waving rainbow flags.