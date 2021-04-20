Where are you going?
Luigi Tambosi

Odeonspl. 18, 80539 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 23069360
The Most Italian Place in Munich Munich Germany

Sun - Thur 7am - 1am
Fri, Sat 7am - 3am

Tambosi is Munich's oldest continuously operated coffeehouse. It describes itself as the "most Italian place in Munich," where the lifestyle is much further south than the rest of the city.

Much of the dolce vita at Tambosi takes place outside, even in winter under heaters. Choose a view of the Feldherrenhalle and Theatinerkirche (pictured above) or the Hof Garten.

It's a popular spot with locals and tourists alike.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

