Luigi Tambosi
Odeonspl. 18, 80539 München, Germany
| +49 89 23069360
Sun - Thur 7am - 1am
Fri, Sat 7am - 3am
The Most Italian Place in MunichTambosi is Munich's oldest continuously operated coffeehouse. It describes itself as the "most Italian place in Munich," where the lifestyle is much further south than the rest of the city.
Much of the dolce vita at Tambosi takes place outside, even in winter under heaters. Choose a view of the Feldherrenhalle and Theatinerkirche (pictured above) or the Hof Garten.
It's a popular spot with locals and tourists alike.