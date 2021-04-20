Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ludivine

805 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102, USA
Website
| +1 405-778-6800
Farm to Fork at Ludivine Oklahoma City Oklahoma United States

More info

Sun 10am - 2pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 4pm - 2am

Farm to Fork at Ludivine

Ludivine is a farm to table restaurant that supports local farmers and ranchers and serves seasonal food prepared in an unpretentious atmosphere. The chefs change up the menu daily depending on the market and on Monday nights the Ludivine Bar serves a blue plate special for $10 and donates some of the money to charity. I really enjoyed my meals at this place, including the roasted fish special above with tortillas, seasonal vegetables and roasted jalapeños. I recommend the roasted bone marrow and asking the bartender to give you a "bone marrow shot." Don't worry about it, just do it! And make sure someone gets video...
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points