Farm to Fork at Ludivine
Ludivine is a farm to table restaurant that supports local farmers and ranchers and serves seasonal food prepared in an unpretentious atmosphere. The chefs change up the menu daily depending on the market and on Monday nights the Ludivine Bar serves a blue plate special for $10 and donates some of the money to charity. I really enjoyed my meals at this place, including the roasted fish special above with tortillas, seasonal vegetables and roasted jalapeños. I recommend the roasted bone marrow and asking the bartender to give you a "bone marrow shot." Don't worry about it, just do it! And make sure someone gets video...