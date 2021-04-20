Lucy's Fried Chicken
2218 College Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
| +1 512-297-2423
Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am
Southern, Local...awesome!Lucy's Fried Chicken is not just about their delicious fried chicken, it is about awesome atmosphere, great service, wonderful drinks and an outstanding menu. The daily Happy Hour is a great time to check out the Austin- laid back atmosphere of this place, and try some of their creative cocktails and appetizers. The vibe is made better by the creative design of the building, with plenty of seating areas (inside and outside) and a southern decor to make you feel right at home.
Must try:
Deep Fried Deviled Eggs
Bowl of West Texas Red Chili
The Bucket o' Chicken
And they have Oysters too!