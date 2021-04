Southern, Local...awesome!

Lucy's Fried Chicken is not just about their delicious fried chicken, it is about awesome atmosphere, great service, wonderful drinks and an outstanding menu. The daily Happy Hour is a great time to check out the Austin - laid back atmosphere of this place, and try some of their creative cocktails and appetizers. The vibe is made better by the creative design of the building, with plenty of seating areas (inside and outside) and a southern decor to make you feel right at home.Must try:Deep Fried Deviled EggsBowl of West Texas Red ChiliThe Bucket o' ChickenAnd they have Oysters too!