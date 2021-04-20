Where are you going?
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

Austin, TX, USA
SoCo Sushi Austin Texas United States

SoCo Sushi

Sushi may not be the most intuitive choice for Austin dining, but Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen should definitely be high on your list. Their menu is a mix of traditional sushi and sashimi as well as out-there fusion maki rolls like the R2D2, a flavor bomb of grilled hanger steak, green onions, avocado, crispy shallot, sesame, and yuzu miso sauce. The Japanese street corn is Lucky Robot’s twist on elotes (and why not?), while the crisped brussels sprouts with lemongrass soy is a must-try. For the sushi-averse, the build-your-own rice bowls offer generous portions and a tasty blend of customizable toppings. Happy hour is M-F, 4 to 6:30, and features food and drink specials.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

