Lucky Dry Goods

Vintage Shoppers, Get Lucky
The sister store to their larger, original University District location, Lucky’s Ballard store is a small but thoughtfully curated collection of men’s and women’s vintage clothes. You’ll find fun novelty-print Hawaiian shirts, pretty party dresses, and their special Victorian to 1920s section, plus vintage wedding gowns. The prices vary, but there’s some affordable stuff, and you’re sure to find some one-of-a-kind treasures in this vintage boutique. And don’t forget to look up — they display extra-special, extra-vintage pieces on the upper walls.