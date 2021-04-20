Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lucky Dry Goods

5424 Ballard Avenue Northwest
Website
| +1 206-789-8191
Vintage Shoppers, Get Lucky Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 7pm

Vintage Shoppers, Get Lucky

The sister store to their larger, original University District location, Lucky’s Ballard store is a small but thoughtfully curated collection of men’s and women’s vintage clothes. You’ll find fun novelty-print Hawaiian shirts, pretty party dresses, and their special Victorian to 1920s section, plus vintage wedding gowns. The prices vary, but there’s some affordable stuff, and you’re sure to find some one-of-a-kind treasures in this vintage boutique. And don’t forget to look up — they display extra-special, extra-vintage pieces on the upper walls.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points