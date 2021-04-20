Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Luckett Vineyards

1293 Grand Pré Rd, Wolfville, NS B4P 2R3, Canada
Website
| +1 902-542-2600
Luckett Vineyards Canada
Luckett Vineyards Canada
Luckett Vineyards Canada
Luckett Vineyards Canada

More info

Fri - Sun 11am - 5pm

Luckett Vineyards

Phone Box Red, charcuterie plates on the patio, harvest season grape crushing, free world-wide phone calls from the red phone booth in the middle of the vineyard, views of Blomidon and the Bay of Fundy. General wonderful. Of course the Chupadedos green olives.
By Chloe OBrien

More Recommendations

Michael Holtz
almost 5 years ago

Luckett Vineyards

Among the first thing that French settlers in Nova Scotia did when they arrived was to plant grape vines. This tradition of winemaking continues strong into this century and has even seen a revitalization in recent decades. A new generation of winemakers have rediscovered that the rich soil of the Annapolis Valley, paired with the long days of summer given the area’s northern latitude, create a unique terroir. Michael will send you to some of the best wineries in the area, like L’Acadie Vineyards, to sample their sparkling wines, and Luckett Vineyards, with its unique “buried” wines, aged underground for a year. Let Michael lead you to vintage finds and culinary highlights of Nova Scotia. For more details about his itinerary to Nova Scotia, as well as itineraries to other provinces in Canada, visit AFAR Journeys.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points