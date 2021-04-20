Luckett Vineyards
1293 Grand Pré Rd, Wolfville, NS B4P 2R3, Canada
| +1 902-542-2600
More info
Fri - Sun 11am - 5pm
Luckett VineyardsPhone Box Red, charcuterie plates on the patio, harvest season grape crushing, free world-wide phone calls from the red phone booth in the middle of the vineyard, views of Blomidon and the Bay of Fundy. General wonderful. Of course the Chupadedos green olives.
almost 5 years ago
Among the first thing that French settlers in Nova Scotia did when they arrived was to plant grape vines. This tradition of winemaking continues strong into this century and has even seen a revitalization in recent decades. A new generation of winemakers have rediscovered that the rich soil of the Annapolis Valley, paired with the long days of summer given the area’s northern latitude, create a unique terroir. Michael will send you to some of the best wineries in the area, like L’Acadie Vineyards, to sample their sparkling wines, and Luckett Vineyards, with its unique “buried” wines, aged underground for a year. Let Michael lead you to vintage finds and culinary highlights of Nova Scotia. For more details about his itinerary to Nova Scotia, as well as itineraries to other provinces in Canada, visit AFAR Journeys.