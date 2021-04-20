Lucha Libre
1810 W Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
| +1 619-296-8226
Sun - Thur 10am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 2:30am
Step into the ring for the best burritos in San Diego!Lucha Libre is an eclectic burrito/taco place run by three brothers from Mexico that pays homage to the glam of Mexican wrestling.
This place is near my office so I come here often for lunch. You can get fat burritos, tacos and drinks for a great price. Although Lucha Libre has only been around for about 5 years, at lunch and dinner time, lines are out the door and wrapped around the sidewalk.Even the Padres want Lucha Libre serving at their games...shhh, that's currently in the works, you didn't hear it from me!
While you wait for your order, you're given a few salsa containers to fill from their salsa bar- all homemade and a variety of salsas to choose from- good luck choosing just one!
Tip: If you're in a hurry, call your order in advance, so you can just pick up and go. Regular lunch and dinner hours will be crazy busy, so try to come in-between those times.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Best Tacos In San Diego
Lucha Libre offers the most unique and tasty tacos we have found in San Diego. Being from AZ makes us picky when it comes to Mexican food but this little place does it right! Any trip to San Diego includes a trip to Lucha Libre. How could we pass up tacos with french fries and cheese in the taco?!?! Warning: this place is not for dieters :-)