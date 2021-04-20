Lucca 55100 Lucca, Province of Lucca, Italy

Fresh Produce For Sale in Lucca One of the things that surprised me about the beautiful Tuscan town of Lucca is all the fresh produce vendors scattered throughout the town. The vendors offered an impressive array of fruit - strawberries, apricots, melons - and vegetables - asparagus, onions, squash - that was so fresh you could practically picture it growing in the fertile fields around Lucca.



I think the fresh produce is part of what makes Lucca's traditional Italian dishes so delicious.



