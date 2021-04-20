Lucca 55100 Lucca, Province of Lucca, Italy

Stocking Up at the Macceleria The quaint Tuscan town of Lucca is filled with butcher shops similar to this one (known as a "macceleria" in Italian) selling delicious fresh meat like rabbit and pork, fresh poultry like pheasant and quail, and cured meats like salami and prosciutto.



The Italian macceleria is a bit different than American butcher shops because the macceleria has fewer pre-butchered meats - if you ask for some prosciutto, for example, the butcher slices off what you need, as thick or think as you want it, while you wait. This particular macceleria also offered a nice selection of cheeses, making it a great place to pick up a perfect picnic lunch.