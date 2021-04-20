Lucca 55100 Lucca, Province of Lucca, Italy

Rustic Tuscan Beauty My husband and I visited Italy in May, and one of our favorite stops during our 12-day trip was the charming town of Lucca in Tuscany. One of the things I liked most about Lucca was the bold colors of the town's buildings, like these classicly-Tuscan yellow apartments, set off by the cheerful red flowers. The building practically glowed when lit by the late-afternoon sun - it was so warm and inviting. Lucca was the first town we visited during our trip, and we knew right away that Italy was going to be everything we had hoped it would be and more.