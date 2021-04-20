Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lucca

55100 Lucca, Province of Lucca, Italy
Rustic Tuscan Beauty Lucca Italy

Rustic Tuscan Beauty

My husband and I visited Italy in May, and one of our favorite stops during our 12-day trip was the charming town of Lucca in Tuscany. One of the things I liked most about Lucca was the bold colors of the town's buildings, like these classicly-Tuscan yellow apartments, set off by the cheerful red flowers. The building practically glowed when lit by the late-afternoon sun - it was so warm and inviting. Lucca was the first town we visited during our trip, and we knew right away that Italy was going to be everything we had hoped it would be and more.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30