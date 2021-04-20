Morning Alms in Luang Prabang
34 Kingkitsarath Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
+82 10-5961-8848
Morning CommuteBuddhist monk on his way on a street in Luang Prabang, Laos. As is the case in many Southeast Asian countries, monks clad in orange robes are a common sight in Laos and make great photography subjects :)
almost 7 years ago
Early Morning Alms
Buddhist Monks are only allowed to eat food given to them on the morning of each day. The locals in Luang Prabang rise before sunset to prepare the Alms for the daily ritual. Soon after sunrise a stream of young students arrive ready to accept the offerings.
almost 7 years ago
Luang Prabang's Mystical Aura
From the moment the plane touched down until this very second, I've been so enthralled, so entranced by Luang Prabang that I find it difficult to come up with the words to describe it. Obviously, the natural scenery is stunning, but there's something else....
There is an aura in the air - a peaceful, positive and healing energy. It's evident in the kind locals that barely speak above a whisper, the pitter-patter of the Buddhist monks' soft foot steps, the rhythmic sound of the mighty Mekong that is always a mere few steps away, and the strict adherence to centuries old tradition and decorum.
Luang Prabang is somewhere to take a deep breath, relax, and learn the ways of a people that are widely known to be one of the happiest on Earth. I think I'm beginning to see why...
almost 7 years ago
Morning Alms
The morning alms walk happens daily in Luang Prabang, Laos right around sunrise. Hundreds of monks, whether aged 7 or 70, walk silently in single file along the beautiful french-colonial city's main street to receive their only food supply for the day. Monks do not buy their own food, they only eat what is given or offered to them. Locals and foreigners alike sit along the road and extend their right hands with generous donations of food from sticky rice, to bananas, to wafer cookies. It was a truly unique and fulfilling experience for me to take part in.