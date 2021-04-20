Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Morning Alms in Luang Prabang

34 Kingkitsarath Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
+82 10-5961-8848
Morning Commute Luang Prabang Laos
Morning Alms Luang Prabang Laos
Early Morning Alms Luang Prabang Laos
Luang Prabang's Mystical Aura Luang Prabang Laos
Morning Commute Luang Prabang Laos
Morning Alms Luang Prabang Laos
Early Morning Alms Luang Prabang Laos
Luang Prabang's Mystical Aura Luang Prabang Laos

Morning Commute

Buddhist monk on his way on a street in Luang Prabang, Laos. As is the case in many Southeast Asian countries, monks clad in orange robes are a common sight in Laos and make great photography subjects :)
By Jon Sheer , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Rob Kerwin
almost 7 years ago

Early Morning Alms

Buddhist Monks are only allowed to eat food given to them on the morning of each day. The locals in Luang Prabang rise before sunset to prepare the Alms for the daily ritual. Soon after sunrise a stream of young students arrive ready to accept the offerings.
Katherine Sazdanoff
almost 7 years ago

Luang Prabang's Mystical Aura

From the moment the plane touched down until this very second, I've been so enthralled, so entranced by Luang Prabang that I find it difficult to come up with the words to describe it. Obviously, the natural scenery is stunning, but there's something else....

There is an aura in the air - a peaceful, positive and healing energy. It's evident in the kind locals that barely speak above a whisper, the pitter-patter of the Buddhist monks' soft foot steps, the rhythmic sound of the mighty Mekong that is always a mere few steps away, and the strict adherence to centuries old tradition and decorum.

Luang Prabang is somewhere to take a deep breath, relax, and learn the ways of a people that are widely known to be one of the happiest on Earth. I think I'm beginning to see why...
Celine Laheurte
almost 7 years ago

Morning Alms

The morning alms walk happens daily in Luang Prabang, Laos right around sunrise. Hundreds of monks, whether aged 7 or 70, walk silently in single file along the beautiful french-colonial city's main street to receive their only food supply for the day. Monks do not buy their own food, they only eat what is given or offered to them. Locals and foreigners alike sit along the road and extend their right hands with generous donations of food from sticky rice, to bananas, to wafer cookies. It was a truly unique and fulfilling experience for me to take part in.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30