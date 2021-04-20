Morning Alms in Luang Prabang

Luang Prabang's Mystical Aura

From the moment the plane touched down until this very second, I've been so enthralled, so entranced by Luang Prabang that I find it difficult to come up with the words to describe it. Obviously, the natural scenery is stunning, but there's something else....



There is an aura in the air - a peaceful, positive and healing energy. It's evident in the kind locals that barely speak above a whisper, the pitter-patter of the Buddhist monks' soft foot steps, the rhythmic sound of the mighty Mekong that is always a mere few steps away, and the strict adherence to centuries old tradition and decorum.



Luang Prabang is somewhere to take a deep breath, relax, and learn the ways of a people that are widely known to be one of the happiest on Earth. I think I'm beginning to see why...