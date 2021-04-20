Luang Prabang in Photos
Luang Prabang, Laos
Morning MistEarly morning in Luang Prabang has a haunting beauty about it as clouds and mist enshroud the mountains.
New Year's Eve in LP
Hundreds of Kongming lanterns, or wishing lanterns, illuminated the night sky of Luang Prabang on New Year's Eve. The center of town turned into one big party centered around the night market. Festivities included a lot of bad karaoke music and a very bizarre all-female Beerlao chugging contest.
The Last Offerings Standing
In Luang Prabang, sticky rice is the most common offering given during the morning alms ceremony. But some locals make more elaborate offerings from palm fronds and flowers.
Craftsman
A man carves dragons from wooden blocks to sell as souvenirs.
Luang Prabang, Laos.
Generations
A young girl helps her grandmother separate her produce on the streets of Luang Prabang, Laos.
Code Name Frangipani
My favorite bloom.
Luang Prabang, Laos
eat the grilled corn in Laos!
It may be a bit less adventurous, but one of my favorite street foods in SE Asia is grilled corn. I cannot resist. It's pretty much the best corn in the world...always salty-sweet-spicy and sometimes shaved into a bowl with coconut milk.
Sumptous Amrican Breakfast at the garden in Thongbay Guesthouse
Thongbay Guesthouse (www.thongbay-guesthouses.com). Appropriately called, you feel like a guest every minute as the Guesthouse owner, Philipp, his Laotian wife, Lay Inthavong and their capable staff are always ever so helpful, attentive & friendly. With some of the 16 rooms facing a beautiful garden and others facing the Nam Khan river, every room has a balcony where you can request for your breakfast to be served. Thongbay is a real retreat after a tiring walk, eat & shop in the city 10 mins away. Thongbay provides regular shuttle to the city and very sumptuous breakfasts with plenty of juices, coffee and fruits. Great for family as they have rooms big enough for 3 to 4 people.
Kuang Tsi Waterfalls ~ Tranquility & Peace
This multi-tiered waterfall is about 32 km from town.You can get there in one hour bt Tuk Tuk or Songthaew and will costs anything from US$5 to US$10 per person.
The road to the Kuang Si Falls is winds through hills with spectacular views of terraced rice fields. You’d pass through a Khamu village called Ban Tat Paen.
When you reached Kuang Si Falls, there are some stalls selling souvenirs and food. The entrance fees is 20,000 kip (US$2.50), You forest area where you’d come across enclosures housing a tiger and a couple of sun bears rescued from poachers. An NGO is supporting this rescue project; if you like you can buy one of the T-Shirts to support their cause.
When you reach the second tier, you’d find small wooden huts for people to change and it is here where you can have a cool dip. It’s very refreshing and cooling during a hot day. After a swim, you can dry yourself and climb further up where there are more multi-tiered, small and big falls and photo enthusiasts would have a great time. All the way to the top, you’ll find a beautiful open space and a bridge from which you can view the highest falls in Kuang Si. The Kuang Si Falls and it’s surrounding areas is very well maintained and is clean. It’s definitely worth a visit.
The Elephant Village Sanctuary
The Elephant Village Sanctuary in Luang Prabang gives rescued elephants a safe, new home where they are free from abusive work. Laos was known as the Land of a Million Elephants but the elephant in Laos is now a profoundly endangered species. Some 1000 remain, of which an estimated 500 work in the forest industry harvesting timber. The elephant trainers at the Elephant Village Sanctuary are a dedicated group of individuals. What they do for these elephants everyday is truly inspiring.
The Fisherman from Saynamkhan River
Stayed at the lovely Saynamkhan Hotel just a stone's throw away from the Saynamkhan River. The River is quite interesting with so many things going on. What I love about travelling is watching the locals do the everyday things. I took this shot by an outdoor bar with a stellar view of the river watching this fisherman's catch of the day.
Tak Bat or Almsgiving
Monks Almsgiving Round or Tak Bat in Luang Prabang is a very colorful, beautiful and orderly affair. If you are giving Alms, kneel on a mat, keep your head and feet bare in humility and quickly and silently place a small amount of rice or other food in the Monks' bowl as they pass along.
I can see why this Almsgiving Rounds are so important to the Laos people. It is an interaction between the Lay Buddhists and the Monks. It is a generous act of joy for the Lay Buddhists and they know it will benefit them, their living and departed relatives. And for the Monks, it symbolize their intentional poverty, humility and dependency on the Lay community for their daily needs.
For me, the Tak Bat is one experience that I will always remember. Two hundred and fifty Monks from over ten Temples, barefooted, clad in trademark saffron robes, with a Alms bowl each walking in a single file in groups of 10 to 25 whilst the lay Buddhists are all kneeling on mats waiting to put the food into the Bowls when the Monks walk past. It is magical sight especially at 6 in the morning!
In Nov to Jan when the temperature drops to 12C, it can be quite cold for these barefooted Monks and bare arm Novice Monks.
Wrinkles From Another...
Had a brief moment where an elephant stood still while eating what the locals call "white banana" bamboo in an Elephant Conservation center near Luang Prabang, Laos. I couldn't take my eyes away from the coarse skin, beautiful wrinkles, textures and hair that comprised an elephant's exterior. This elephant was around 25 years old.
Lazy Lulled Laos
Luang Prabang is lovely, and sometimes just being nice is enough. Gently nestled in a bend on the Mekong, it is surrounded by great shards of elephant grey rock, delicate French colonial architecture, and teak balconies safely wrapped in the natural environment.
The town tumbles with temples and their golden spires, and each morning the monks spill out from their holy spaces to accept the alms from people lining the streets with offerings, and throughout the day their tumeric-coloured robes speckle the streets. Once the sun has risen, the feel in the main town has a gentle and relaxed ambience. The haze breaks, and a few boats float up and down the water. Coffee shops and wine bars line the streets, and the lazy restaurants along the bank are a glorious vantage point for the trundling river.
Two wheels and a basket are the way to explore this town, the flat and circular loop being easy on the legs and pleasant on the eye. Climb Phou Si, the hill that dominates the city, to see golden Buddha statues in various positions, but mainly to see the sunset, the shimmering sheen illuminating the city as the day merges with darkness.
Come evening, Sisavangvong Road is filled with red tent roofs, traders setting up handicrafts and souvenirs, some worth your kip, others less so. The former capital is now a UNESCO protected town, and rightly so. Save and savour this one, it's magical.
Elephant Days
Luang Prabang, Laos offers a variety of elephant experiences including three days of becoming an elephant trainer or mahout. Wander the forests and swim the rivers with your own elephant and prepare for a surprise shower at the end of the day!
Fusion Feast
Luang Prabang in Laos has a strong French influence that is evident in its architecture and tasted in its food at the many restaurants, cafes and cheap markets in this World Heritage listed town.
The Bridge Across
What's neat about Luang Prabang was seeing the Buddhist Monks in their traditional orange attire because it made for a great contrast when I took my photos. The bridge across sits a lovely restaurant, Dyen Sabai, which I highly recommend. The price of food and drinks are higher than most of the establishments, but worth visiting for the view, the atmosphere and impeccable service.
Sunset from Mt. Phousi
It takes approximately 15 minutes or less to walk up Mt. Phousi. It's worth going for the view of the city and of course the sunset. There's a small Buddhist temple at the top also.
"Hey, that's me!"
The rural village near Luang Prabang was nearly deserted. Me and my friend had stopped to explore this small, nondescript hamlet on our way to the Kouang Si waterfalls. It was mid-morning, when men were at work and kids were in school. The only signs of life were hens and chicks clucking and pecking at the dirt.
As we rounded a corner, a little girl – probably about 3 years old – peered curiously at us from down the narrow dirt lane. I smiled and waved, motioning her to come closer. She waved back with a bright, impish grin. Her two little friends - far less brave - cowered behind her as she inched ever closer to me. I snapped several pictures with my digital camera. As they got closer, I switched my camera to display mode. Crouching down to their level, I extended the camera for them to see.
My friend, observing the scene, captured their delighted expressions . . .
Sunset by the river
I stayed at a hostel near the river, and it was the most amazing thing to have a beer while watching the colors change from yellow to purple while a boat slowly strolls by.