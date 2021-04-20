Where are you going?
LTS Wakeboard and Waterski

3731 Military Trail, Pompano Beach, FL 33064, USA
| +1 954-520-0620
Cross a South Florida Water Sport off Your Bucket List Pompano Beach Florida United States

Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

Cross a South Florida Water Sport off Your Bucket List

Ready to knock a fun water sport off your bucket list? This is South Florida, where you have the sun, lakes and ocean at your fingertips. It's time to get out on the water and try waterskiing or wakeboarding.

LTS makes your first experience a successful one by proving a "static boom" for support and stability while you learn how to stand on the board/skis. Once you have mastered the technique, you'll be able to to cruise down a 4,000-ft lake.

Before you know it you'll be doing flips, turns and tricks on the water. It's pretty addictive.

LTS also offers extreme tubing, knee boarding and barefooting for the more experienced adrenaline junkies out there.

The staff is helpful and safe, teaching you exact techniques to master in order to have a successful ride. There's no age limit, so everyone in the whole family can attempt a super fun water sport.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

